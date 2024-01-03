Hunter finished Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers with three tackles (one solo).

Hunter played six snaps on special teams in addition to his 62 defensive snaps Sunday. He has 17 tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, since the Vikings' Week 13 bye. With one game left in the regular season, Hunter has set career highs in total tackles (77), sacks (15.5) and forced fumbles (four) over 16 games.