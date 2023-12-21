Hunter (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hunter's illness seems to be getting better, as he's gone from recording a DNP on Wednesday to logging a limited practice session Thursday. The star edge rusher will likely carry an injury designation into Week 16's divisional matchup against the Lions unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
