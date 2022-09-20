Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed after Monday's 24-7 loss to the Eagles that Smith indeed suffered a concussion during the game, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.
Smith was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter, and the concussion was confirmed after the game. The veteran safety will need to pass concussion protocol to play Sunday against the Lions, which will be a tall order on a short week. If Smith can't play Sunday, Josh Metellus or Lewis Cine could play an expanded role.
