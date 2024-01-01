Hall was benched for the second half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers after completing five of 10 pass attempts for 67 yards with one interception while taking two carries for four yards with a lost fumble.

Hall had a rough go of things in his first NFL start after failing to produce a touchdown while committing two turnovers before mercifully getting the hook at halftime. In the rookie's defense, being thrown into the fire to save a team's playoff life on Sunday Night Football is a gargantuan task to assign to a player with barely any pro experience. Veteran backup Nick Mullens took over in the second half and threw the Vikings' only touchdown of the contest in garbage time. Despite the quarterbacks' contrasting stat lines, head coach Kevin O'Connell did not comment on who he will start against Detroit in Week 18. Even with the fifth-round pick struggling Sunday, it appears that Hall is still in the mix to start in Minnesota's regular-season finale.