Coach Kevin O'Connell named Hall the Vikings' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Packers.

Hall will take over for Nick Mullens as Minnesota is in desperate need of a win following back-to-back losses to keep its playoff hopes alive. In two brief appearances earlier this season, Hall completed eight of 10 passes for 101 yards, had four carries for 10 yards and lost a fumble in Weeks 8 and 9 at Green Bay and Atlanta. He won't have TE T.J. Hockenson available to him, but WR Justin Jefferson represents a reliable option for the passing game.