Hall has been demoted to third on the depth chart at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jonathan Harrison of SI.com reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Hall would be denied a second straight start in the regular-season finale, with Nick Mullens picking up the starting nod in his stead. O'Connell wouldn't initially commit to whether Hall or Joshua Dobbs would serve as Mullens' backup in Week 18, but the coach clarified following Friday's practice that Dobbs had moved up to the second spot on the depth chart. Hall is thus likely to be inactive Sunday as an emergency third quarterback and won't be eligible to play unless the Vikings lose both Mullens and Dobbs to injury.