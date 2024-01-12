Hall appeared in three games games during the 2023 season, completing 13 of 20 passes (65 percent) for 168 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while adding six carries for 14 scoreless rushing yards.

The fifth-round rookie started Week 9 after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon in Week 8. Hall lasted all of 11 offensive snaps versus Atlanta before he was concussed and replaced by trade pickup Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs then started the next four games before giving way to Nick Mullens. Coach Kevin O'Connell, trying to find an offensive spark, went back to Hall as the Week 17 starter but pulled him at halftime against the Packers after he went just five of 10 passing for 67 yards and one interception with a lost fumble. Hall won't be guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster next season after his lackluster rookie season. He'll be competing for a backup job.