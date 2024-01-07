Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, but he'll serve as the emergency quarterback, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Hall drew his first career start against the Packers in Week 17 but struggled and was benched in favor of Nick Mullens to start the second half. Hall was then demoted to third on the depth chart during Week 18 prep, so it's not surprising to see the rookie fifth-round pick listed as inactive for the regular-season finale. Mullens will start versus Detroit, while Joshua Dobbs serves as the primary backup.