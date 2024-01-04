Hall will cede starting quarterback duties to Nick Mullens for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he hasn't decided whether Hall or Joshua Dobbs will serve as the team's No. 2 signal-caller in Week 18, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings' decision to move Hall down at least one spot on the depth chart comes as little surprise after the rookie fifth-round pick struggled to move the offense during his second career NFL start in this past weekend's 33-10 loss to the Packers. Hall completed just five of 10 pass attempts for 67 yards and an interception, took three sacks and lost a fumble in the first two quarters before being benched in favor of Mullens after halftime. The Vikings' decision to reinstall Mullens as their starter for Week 18 marks the fifth quarterback change that O'Connell has made since Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon in late October.