Kearse missed Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars due to general "nicks and bruises," Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kearse, who has spent much of the past two seasons on special teams for the VIkings, is competing for a roster spot at strong saftey behind starter Andrew Sendejo (calf). Kearse's absence from Saturday's tilt due to seemingly minor issues could allow for Tray Matthews, Anthony Harris and Jack Tocho to increase their workloads.