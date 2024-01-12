Mundt appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 season, catching 17 of 23 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown.
The targets and yards were new career bests for the 29-year-old veteran tight end. Mundt was mostly tasked with blocking duties on his 223 offensive snaps, but he did see extended pass-catching opportunities and playing time over the final two-and-a-half games of the season following T.J. Hockenson's season-ending torn ACL. Mundt posted 4-39-1 and 5-58-0 receiving lines on a combined 13 targets in Weeks 17 and 18. He's scheduled to become a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Vikings following five with the Rams.
More News
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Increased role in loss•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Increased role with Hockenson hurt•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Nabs first catch since Week 10•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Just one catch so far this season•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Limited role on offense•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Short-yardage receiver in 2022•