Mundt appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 season, catching 17 of 23 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown.

The targets and yards were new career bests for the 29-year-old veteran tight end. Mundt was mostly tasked with blocking duties on his 223 offensive snaps, but he did see extended pass-catching opportunities and playing time over the final two-and-a-half games of the season following T.J. Hockenson's season-ending torn ACL. Mundt posted 4-39-1 and 5-58-0 receiving lines on a combined 13 targets in Weeks 17 and 18. He's scheduled to become a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Vikings following five with the Rams.