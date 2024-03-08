The Vikings agreed to terms with Mundt on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It seems as Mundt has found a home in Minnesota after spending the first four years of his career with the Rams. In his two seasons with the Vikings, the 29-year-old has appeared in 34 games and put up 312 receiving yards, catching 36 of his 44 targets. Expect Mundt to continue serving as a depth piece in Minnesota's tight end room in 2024.
