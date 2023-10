Mundt went without a target across seven snaps on offense Sunday in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears.

Mundt recorded an 11-yard reception in the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs for his first catch of the season, but quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't look the tight end's way during his limited time on the field Sunday. As the third-string option at the position who often serves as a blocker when he plays, Mundt is far removed from the fantasy radar.