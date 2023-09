Mundt played on five of the offense's 64 snaps in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay and was not targeted in the passing game.

Mundt had 19 receptions on 21 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown last season, but he had a much more limited role with the acquisition of Josh Oliver to be the team's primary blocking tight end. Mundt won't be a factor in the passing game unless there are several injuries in the receiving corps.