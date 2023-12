Mundt played five of the Vikings' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders, finishing with one catch for four yards.

The reception was Mundt's sixth of the season and his first since Week 10. Mundt retains a regular role on special teams and typically gets a handful of snaps on offense in two-tight-end sets, but he's unlikely to see enough involvement in the passing game to attain fantasy relevance so long as T.J. Hockenson or Josh Oliver are available for a given game.