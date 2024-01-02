Mundt had four receptions for 39 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, on seven targets in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Mundt saw an increased role in the passing game with T.J. Hockenson out for the season with a knee injury. While Josh Oliver started at tight end, Mundt played more snaps and went out on more routes. Mundt played on 41 of the offense's 53 snaps and went out on 32 routes, while Oliver played 24 snaps and went out on eight routes. Mundt's usage should make him a factor in the offense next week at Detroit regardless of who starts at QB for Minnesota.
