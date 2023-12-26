Mundt had one reception for 23 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Mundt played a season-high 22 snaps on offense as he got more playing time after T.J. Hockenson suffered a knee injury. Mundt and Josh Oliver could see increased targets if Hockenson and Jordan Addison remained sidelined with injuries.
