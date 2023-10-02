Osborn had just one reception on two targets in Sunday's win at Carolina.

Neither Osborn nor Jordan Addison (no receptions) had much of a role in the passing game as Justin Jefferson was the only Viking with more than two receptions. Osborn played on 40 of the offense's 48 snaps compared to Addison's 28 snaps. Addison struggled in run blocking which may be a reason Osborn continues to play more snaps on offense than Addison despite inferior receiving stats.