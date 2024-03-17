Osborn signed a contract with the Patriots on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Osborn will join up with the Patriots on a one-year deal, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The 2020 fifth-round pick is coming off three solid seasons with Minnesota, producing an average statline of 52.7-615-5.3 while starting all but one regular-season game over that span, His numbers did take a slight dip despite the absence of star Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson for seven games in 2023, as Osborn logged 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old slot receiver should see a healthy workload in a New England receiving corps that is in need of help. Osborn will likely compete with Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) for a starting role alongside Kendrick Bourne (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle).