Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Ruled out for Sunday's contest
Brothers (wrist/hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Brothers will miss his second straight game as he recovers from these two injuries. Eric Kendricks plays nearly every defensive snap anyway, so Brothers' absence will mainly affect the special teams.
