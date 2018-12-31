Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Underwhelms in season-ending loss
Cousins completed 20 of 33 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed once for seven yards.
It was a disappointing end to a debut Vikings campaign that started off promisingly for Cousins, the team's marquee offseason acquisition. The veteran signal-caller generated a pair of 400-yard performances and a 300-yard effort over his first five games of the season, generating an 11:2 TD:INT along the way. While there were another pair of prolific outputs from that point forward, Cousins wrapped up 2018 passing for between Sunday's 132 yards and 215 yards in four of the last five contests. For fantasy purposes, Cousins still rewarded owners with his fourth straight 4,000-yard season and a 30:10 TD:INT. He'll look to regroup this offseason as the Vikings look to bounce back to the upper echelon of the NFC in 2019.
