Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Gets third touchdown in Sunday's win
Rudolph had six receptions for 27 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, on seven targets in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Rudolph appears to be building a rapport with Case Keenum as he has five or more receptions in each of the last four games. Rudolph's touchdown catch is a positive sign, as his Red Zone usage has decreased this season. He did not have a target within five yards of the end zone before Sunday after eight last year.
