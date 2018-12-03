Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just three targets Sunday

Rudolph had three receptions for 38 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at New England.

So much for the idea that he'd become a bigger part of the passing offense after last week's season-high seven targets as Rudolph wasn't a big factor even with the Vikings playing from behind most of the game. His weekly fantasy upside still seems to hinge on whether he reaches the end zone.

