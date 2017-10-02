Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Just two receptions in loss
Rudolph had two receptions for 34 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Rudolph has had a disappointing start to the season with just 3.8 targets per game though four games after averaging 5.2 targets per game last season. Rudolph hasn't had the same chemistry with Case Keenum as Sam Bradford last season and Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have been more of a focus of the offense. However, the nature of the offense could change with Dalvin Cook out for the season with a torn ACL, so Rudolph could become more of a primary target again.
