Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Seen in walking boot

Rudolph left the locker room after Sunday's loss at Carolina in a walking boot, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Rudolph played the entire game Sunday and didn't appear to have suffered an injury. There are no specifics on his injury from this report. The boot may be precautionary, but his status is worth monitoring this week in practice.

