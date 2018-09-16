Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Totals 72 yards versus Packers
Rudolph totaled 72 receiving yards while hauling in seven of eight targets during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers.
Rudolph finished third on the team in targets and receptions, totaling his highest yardage output since the final week of the 2016 season. He got off to a bit of a slow start to the game, but he saw his usage increase toward the end of regulation and in overtime as he nearly helped his side complete an improbable come-from-behind victory. Despite the presences of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as the top options in the passing attack, Rudolph has found a way to produce in both of the first two games of the season. He'll face a favorable matchup next week against the Bills.
