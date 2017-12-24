Alexander (ribs) is active for Saturday's game against the Packers.

In Alexander's first matchup against the Packers in Week 6, he made three stops and broke up one pass on 20 defensive snaps. The Packers may be eager to air it out if they get down early, but Alexander doesn't log enough snaps to be a fantasy asset at this time.

