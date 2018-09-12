Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Participates in practice Wednesday
Alexander (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander sat out the Vikings' season opener due to an ankle injury sustained nearly a month ago, but appears to be nearing recovery. It still remains to be seen whether Alexander will suit up against the Packers on Sunday.
