Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable this week

Floyd (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Floyd missed last week's game due to his injury, but he was able to practice in some fashion each day this week, so he will have a chance to return to action Sunday. Floyd was limited all week, though, and the Vikings are on bye in Week 9, so the team could opt to hold him out if he feels any soreness Sunday morning. Fantasy players wanting final confirmation on Floyd's status for this week will get that word very early Sunday morning, as the Vikings and Browns will kick off at 9:30 AM ET.