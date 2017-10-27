Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable this week
Floyd (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Floyd missed last week's game due to his injury, but he was able to practice in some fashion each day this week, so he will have a chance to return to action Sunday. Floyd was limited all week, though, and the Vikings are on bye in Week 9, so the team could opt to hold him out if he feels any soreness Sunday morning. Fantasy players wanting final confirmation on Floyd's status for this week will get that word very early Sunday morning, as the Vikings and Browns will kick off at 9:30 AM ET.
More News
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Inactive Week 7•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...