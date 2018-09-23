Boone (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Bills.

Boone was originally questionable with a minor groin injury as a late addition to Friday's injury report, but the undrafted rookie has a relatively clear path to his first NFL touches with starter Dalvin Cook (hamstring) sidelined this week. Boone is slated to work alongside fellow reserve Roc Thomas behind veteran Latavius Murray, who figures to see a bulk of the work out of Minnesota's backfield. If the Vikings live up to the hype as heavy favorites, however, Boone and Thomas could see their roles increase as the game progresses in order to preserve the health of Murray while lending the rookie rushers additional opportunities.

