Vikings' Mike Hughes: Running at offseason workouts
Hughes (knee) has resumed running, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Selected 30th overall in last year's draft, Hughes made two starts in six games before a torn ACL brought his rookie season to an early end in mid-October. He showed a knack for the big play with a pick-six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, also getting some work as a return man on special teams. Hughes appears to be on track for Week 1, but he'll surely have limitations throughout the offseason program and possibly into training camp.
