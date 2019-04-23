Hughes (knee) has resumed running, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Selected 30th overall in last year's draft, Hughes made two starts in six games before a torn ACL brought his rookie season to an early end in mid-October. He showed a knack for the big play with a pick-six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, also getting some work as a return man on special teams. Hughes appears to be on track for Week 1, but he'll surely have limitations throughout the offseason program and possibly into training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...