Richardson had two sacks and seven total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

After six games without a sack, RIchardson has 2.5 sacks in his last three games. He's been getting consistent pressure on the quarterback with 5 QB hits and 17 QB hurries over his last nine games, according to Pro Football Focus, so he should be able to have more luck with sacks the final five games of the season.

