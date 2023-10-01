Hockenson caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.

Hockenson's lowest output of the campaign came while quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for merely 139 yards. In fact, Justin Jefferson was the only Viking to make more than two receptions, with rookie first-rounder Jordan Addison not managing any. Clearly, there wasn't much production to go around Minnesota's passing game Sunday, explaining Hockenson's small impact.