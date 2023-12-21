While most of the talk around Week 16 is about the Fantasy Football playoffs, it's not the only thing that matters in the final three weeks of the season. Some questions still need to be answered. Questions about potential stars who have shown just a few too many vulnerabilities. Questions about former backup running backs who haven't yet proven they can handle a start's workload for multiple weeks. And, of course, questions about rookies who have flashed upside in small sample sizes. I'm looking for answers to all these questions, starting with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa has flashed incredible upside over the last two seasons. He has seven games in the last two seasons with at least three touchdown passes and eight with at least 300 yards passing. He also has scored 15 or fewer Fantasy points in three of his last four games and hasn't beaten a team with a winning record this season. How he finishes 2023 against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills will go a long way toward determining how the league and Dynasty managers view Tagovailoa entering 2024.

De'Von Achane is averaging 8.5 yards per carry, but just nine carries per game. That's exactly how many he had in Week 15 against the Jets when he produced 9.2 PPR Fantasy points. Achane came into the league with concerns about his size and he's battled injuries all season long. I rank him as a top-10 Dynasty running back, but he needs to show something against these difficult matchups or he'll enter 2024 with more questions than answers.

Ty Chandler hasn't quite shown Achane's level upside but he did just produce 157 yards and 24.7 PPR Fantasy points in his first career start. He's a former fifth-round pick, so it's not as if I'm going to get excited about acquiring him this offseason, but if he's already on your roster the next three weeks will go a long way toward determining whether he's a must-roster player this offseason.

Speaking of must-roster players, Dontayvion Wicks has become one, even if he's still rostered in just 11% of leagues. If both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are out this week we should get another opportunity to see just how Wicks produces as the Packers' No. 1 outside wide receiver. As much upside as Watson and Reed have shown at times, Wicks could make his case as the best young Packers receiver on the roster.

