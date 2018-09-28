Fantasy Hockey Rankings 2018: NHL sleepers, breakouts, and busts from advanced computer model

The puck drops on the 2018-19 NHL season on Oct. 3, and Fantasy Hockey players everywhere are preparing their draft boards. Finding the most precise and accurate 2018-19 Fantasy Hockey rankings is key to getting the best value on players like John Tavares, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby. That's why you need to check out the latest 2018 Fantasy Hockey rankings from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings who has built a powerful prediction model that simulates every game 10,000 times. The model will help you find the top 2018-19 Fantasy Hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2018 Fantasy Hockey rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2018-19 season and simulated every single game 10,000 times.

One surprise it's calling for in 2018-19: The Sharks have a pair of defensemen in the top 25, with Brent Burns checking in at No. 20 and offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson right behind him at No. 22 overall.

Burns finished second among all defensemen in the NHL last season with 67 points, while Karlsson was close behind with 62. Now stacked together, these two should have even more scoring opportunities for a San Jose squad that will likely contend in the Western Conference. Don't be afraid to take either player early in Fantasy Hockey drafts because both are primed to repeat their huge performances.

One player McClure's model is fading as a bust: Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

After Carlson led all NHL defensemen with 68 points in 2017-18, the model is calling for a step back for the Stanley Cup champion, who signed an eight-year, $64 million extension with Washington this offseason.

He's dealing with a lower-body injury in the preseason and has only recorded over 50 points in a season one other time in his career. The model ranks him behind other defensemen like Drew Doughty and Seth Jones, so don't reach for Carlson in your Fantasy Hockey draft.

The model has also made the call on where Tavares ranks after signing with the Maples Leafs this offseason and features a stunner at No. 1 overall that you need to see.

