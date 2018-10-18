2018 MLB playoffs: Schedule, bracket, start times, TV channels, live streams, postseason scores, results

The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series underway. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with two teams battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy. 

The NLCS concludes no later than Oct. 20. The World Series itself will end no later than Oct. 31. The remaining postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, and TBS. Those games can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results. 

2018-mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

American League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Sat., Oct. 13

8:09 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

HOU 7-2

Sun., Oct. 14

7:09 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

BOS 7-5

Tue., Oct. 16

5:09 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

BOS 8-2

Wed., Oct. 17

8:39 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 18

8:09 p.m. ET

Boston at Houston

TBS

Sat., Oct. 20*

5:09 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

Sun., Oct. 21*

7:39 p.m. ET

Houston at Boston

TBS

*- if necessary  

National League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Fri., Oct. 12

8:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 6-5

Sat., Oct. 13

4:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox

LAD 4-3

Mon., Oct. 15

7:39 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

MIL 4-0

Tue., Oct. 16

9:09 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 2-1 (F/13)

Wed., Oct. 17

5:05 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 5-2

Fri., Oct. 19

8:39 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

Sat., Oct. 20*

9:09 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

FS1

*- if necessary  

World Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Tue., Oct. 23

TBA

Game 1 at Boston/Houston

Fox

Wed., Oct. 24

TBA

Game 2 at Boston/Houston

Fox

Fri., Oct. 26

TBA

Game 3 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee

Fox

Sat., Oct. 27

TBA

Game 4 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee

Fox

Sun., Oct. 28*

TBA

Game 5 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee

Fox

Tue., Oct. 30*

TBA

Game 6 at Boston/Houston

Fox

Wed., Oct. 31*

TBA

Game 7 at Boston/Houston

Fox

*- if necessary  

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13)

Wed., Oct. 3

8 p.m. ET

AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

NYY 7-2

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

7:30 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

BOS 5-4

Sat., Oct. 6

8:15 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

NYY 6-2

Mon., Oct. 8

7:40 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

BOS 16-1

Tue., Oct. 9

8 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

BOS 4-3

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

2 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 7-2

Sat., Oct. 6

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 3-1

Mon., Oct. 8

1:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Cleveland

TBS

HOU 11-3

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

5 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 3-2 (F/10)

Fri., Oct. 5

4 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 4-0

Sun., Oct. 7

4:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at Colorado

MLBN

MIL 6-0

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

MLBN

LAD 6-0

Fri., Oct. 5

9:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 3-0

Sun., Oct. 7

8 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

ATL 6-5

Mon, Oct. 8

4:30 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

LAD 6-2

* if necessary

