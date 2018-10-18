2018 MLB playoffs: Schedule, bracket, start times, TV channels, live streams, postseason scores, results

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series underway. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with two teams battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.

The NLCS concludes no later than Oct. 20. The World Series itself will end no later than Oct. 31. The remaining postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, and TBS. Those games can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.

American League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Sat., Oct. 13 8:09 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS HOU 7-2 Sun., Oct. 14 7:09 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS BOS 7-5 Tue., Oct. 16 5:09 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS BOS 8-2 Wed., Oct. 17 8:39 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS Thurs., Oct. 18 8:09 p.m. ET Boston at Houston TBS Sat., Oct. 20* 5:09 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS Sun., Oct. 21* 7:39 p.m. ET Houston at Boston TBS

National League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 12 8:09 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 6-5 Sat., Oct. 13 4:09 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee Fox LAD 4-3 Mon., Oct. 15 7:39 p.m. ET Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers FS1 MIL 4-0 Tue., Oct. 16 9:09 p.m. ET Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers FS1 LAD 2-1 (F/13) Wed., Oct. 17 5:05 p.m. ET Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers FS1 LAD 5-2 Fri., Oct. 19 8:39 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1 Sat., Oct. 20* 9:09 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1

World Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 TBA Game 1 at Boston/Houston Fox Wed., Oct. 24 TBA Game 2 at Boston/Houston Fox Fri., Oct. 26 TBA Game 3 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Sat., Oct. 27 TBA Game 4 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Sun., Oct. 28* TBA Game 5 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Tue., Oct. 30* TBA Game 6 at Boston/Houston Fox Wed., Oct. 31* TBA Game 7 at Boston/Houston Fox

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13) Wed., Oct. 3 8 p.m. ET AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees TBS NYY 7-2

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS BOS 5-4 Sat., Oct. 6 8:15 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS NYY 6-2 Mon., Oct. 8 7:40 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS BOS 16-1 Tue., Oct. 9 8 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS BOS 4-3

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 2 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS HOU 7-2 Sat., Oct. 6 4:30 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS HOU 3-1 Mon., Oct. 8 1:30 p.m. ET Houston at Cleveland TBS HOU 11-3

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 5 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 3-2 (F/10) Fri., Oct. 5 4 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 4-0 Sun., Oct. 7 4:30 p.m. ET Milwaukee at Colorado MLBN MIL 6-0

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 8:30 p.m. ET Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers MLBN LAD 6-0 Fri., Oct. 5 9:30 p.m. ET Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers FS1 LAD 3-0 Sun., Oct. 7 8 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta FS1 ATL 6-5 Mon, Oct. 8 4:30 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta FS1 LAD 6-2

