2018 MLB playoffs: Schedule, bracket, start times, TV channels, live streams, postseason scores, results
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason is rolling along, with both Championship Series underway. In other words, we're getting closer and closer to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with two teams battling for the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.
The NLCS concludes no later than Oct. 20. The World Series itself will end no later than Oct. 31. The remaining postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, and TBS. Those games can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
8:09 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
7:09 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
5:09 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
8:39 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 18
8:09 p.m. ET
Boston at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 20*
5:09 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Sun., Oct. 21*
7:39 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
*- if necessary
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
8:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
4:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox
Mon., Oct. 15
7:39 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
9:09 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Wed., Oct. 17
5:05 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Fri., Oct. 19
8:39 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Sat., Oct. 20*
9:09 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
*- if necessary
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
TBA
Game 1 at Boston/Houston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
TBA
Game 2 at Boston/Houston
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
TBA
Game 3 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
TBA
Game 4 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28*
TBA
Game 5 at Los Angeles/Milwaukee
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
TBA
Game 6 at Boston/Houston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
TBA
Game 7 at Boston/Houston
Fox
*- if necessary
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs
|ESPN
|COL 2-1 (F/13)
Wed., Oct. 3
8 p.m. ET
AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
7:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
8:15 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
7:40 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9
8 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
2 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
1:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Cleveland
TBS
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
5 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Fri., Oct. 5
4 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at Colorado
MLBN
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
8:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
9:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
8 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
Mon, Oct. 8
4:30 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
* if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kershaw dazzles in Game 5 gem
Every game seems to be a referedum on Kershaw and this one was a beauty
-
Kershaw delivers, Dodgers near WS bid
The Dodgers received a gem from Kershaw and the offense did the rest to put L.A. one win away...
-
Astros vs. Red Sox Game 4 pick, preview
Boston has a 2-1 series lead over Houston
-
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 4: Live updates
The Astros are trying to figure out the red-hot Red Sox
-
ALCS: Chris Sale will not start Game 5
The Red Sox have not yet selected a starter for Game 5
-
Miley pulled early, will start Game 6
The Brewers were hoping to gain an advantage in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the Dodgers