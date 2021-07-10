Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been destroying the baseball this season and enters Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby as the top seed. Prior to Saturday's game, Ohtani had slugged 33 home runs, becoming just the 14th player to do so before the All-Star break. He has also hit one of baseball's hardest home runs, reaching a velocity of 117.2 mph on a home run at Yankee Stadium on June 28. Ohtani's tale of the tape also includes a 470-foot moon shot against the Kansas City Royals on June 8. On Wednesday, he became just the second player in the past 20 years to reach 32 homers in his team's first 86 games.

First pitch for the Home Run Derby 2021 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani is a +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) on the money line in the latest 2021 Home Run Derby odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other 2021 Home Run Derby contenders include Joey Gallo (+450) and Pete Alonso (+500).

2021 Home Run Derby expert preview

Severance has been impressed with Ohtani's season so far, especially with his ability to balance pitching and hitting. Ohtani has appeared in 13 games this season, all starts, and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA.

But it's what he has done at the plate that has been even more impressive. In 82 games entering play on Saturday, Ohtani was hitting .279 with 33 homers and 70 RBIs. He had a .704 slugging percentage with a 1.066 OPS. He will be appearing at Coors Field for just the third time in his career. Since entering the big leagues in 2018, Ohtani has slugged 80 career home runs.

Ohtani isn't the only top contender, however. Gallo of the Texas Rangers is at +450, Alonso of the New York Mets is at +500 and Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics is at +600. Gallo has been one of the few bright spots for the Rangers, who are last in the American League West. In 83 games entering play on Saturday, Gallo was hitting just .237 but had a slugging percentage of .511 and an OPS of .907. He had 23 homers, 51 RBIs and 52 runs scored.

Alonso has also been tearing it up, hitting 16 home runs with 48 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 75 games this season. On Friday, he helped key a 10-run sixth inning by hitting a three-run home run in New York's 13-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his three-year career, which included last year's abbreviated coronavirus pandemic season, Alonso already has 85 home runs. He has three homers in six career games at Coors Field.

2021 MLB Home Run Derby odds to win

Shoehei Ohtani +300

Joey Gallo +450

Pete Alonso +500

Matt Olson +600

Salvador Perez +800

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +900

Trey Mancini +1200