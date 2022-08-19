Baseball fans get a rematch of last year's World Series when the Atlanta Braves host the Houston Astros in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves (73-47), who beat the Astros in the World Series, sit in second place in the National League East, 3½ games behind the Mets. Meanwhile Houston (77-43) owns the second best record in all of baseball, behind only the Dodgers (81-36). Atlanta is a -125 favorite in the latest Braves vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Houston is a +105 underdog.

First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Guardians and White Sox open an important series in the AL Central and the Dodgers' Tyler Anderson goes for his 14th win, against the Marlins. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 300-260 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 11-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Rangers (+118) to beat the Twins. Texas starter Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79 ERA) is having the best season of his career. The 31-year-old lefty has only one loss in his last 21 starts, and that came to the best team in the American League, the Astros. He has given up one earned run or fewer in six of his last seven starts.

In addition, the Rangers face a Minnesota bullpen that has been unreliable on the back end. New closer Jorge Lopez, who was acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 4.50 ERA since joining the Twins and has blown two saves in four save opportunities. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Friday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday, including a play on another American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 11-1? And what underdog does the model like on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 300-260 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of 2021, and find out.