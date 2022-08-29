The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin can become the first 17-game winner in the majors when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins close out a four-game series on Monday at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) is tied with the Astros' Justin Verlander and the Braves' Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors. He also ranks second in ERA. Los Angeles is a -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Miami is a +185 underdog. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The game is one of eight on the MLB schedule for Monday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees (-190) open a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, and the Padres and Giants (-130) renew their rivalry in San Francisco. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 309-266 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for Monday. They all involve games at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 13-1.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of Monday's games, is high on the Diamondbacks (+158) to beat the Phillies. Arizona (59-67) is coming off a three-game sweep of the White Sox in Chicago. Meanwhile Philadelphia (72-56) hits the road after being shutout, 5-0, by the Pirates on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks face Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez on Monday, and they had success against him earlier this season. On June 12, Arizona scored four runs on four hits and four walks in 4⅓ innings off Suarez in a 13-1 victory. The 12-run margin of victory is the team's largest this season. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Monday

The model also locked in two other best bets for Monday, including a play on an even bigger underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

