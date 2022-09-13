Albert Pujols resumes his quest for 700 career home runs when he and the St. Louis Cardinals (83-58) host the Milwaukee Brewers (75-66) on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, has 697 career home runs, which ranks fourth all-time. Only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) have more. St. Louis is a -190 favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +158 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7.5.

First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET from St. Louis. The game is one of 17 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Braves' Kyle Wright can become the first 18-game winner in the majors when he takes the mound against the Giants, and the Blue Jays and Rays play a doubleheader in Toronto. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Phillies (+110) to beat the Marlins. Philadelphia (78-62) is in the thick of the playoff hunt in the NL, sitting in second place in the wild card standings. Meanwhile, Miami (58-83) is destined to miss the playoffs for the 18th straight season, not including the 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhys Hoskins has been swinging a hot bat for the Phillies. Over his last five games, the 29-year-old first baseman is 7-of-20 (.350 batting average) with two home runs and five RBI. Philadelphia went 4-1 over that stretch. In his last game, Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored against Washington. See who else to back right here.

