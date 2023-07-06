On July 10, MLB's top sluggers will get together at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the 2023 Home Run Derby. Baseball's annual power spectacle has been revived in recent years by the introduction of a clock, and also a new generation of young players eager to take their hacks and put on a show. Padres star Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Below you'll find the first-round bracket and rundowns of the eight players the players confirmed for the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Participants are seeded based on their 2023 home run totals as of July 4. That gives us the following first-round match-ups:

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

Robert and Alonso each had 25 home runs as of July 4, but according to MLB.com, Robert gets the top seed on account of his higher home run total since June 15.