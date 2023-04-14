Charlie Morton and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (9-4) will attempt to build on their hot start Friday when they visit the Kansas City Royals to launch a three-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City (4-9) has lost three of its past four, but averted a sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers with a 10-1 road victory Wednesday. Morton (1-1, 4.35 ERA) won his first road start of the season when he allowed three earned runs April 3 in an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be opposed by Kansas City starter Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91 ERA), who allowed one earned run in five innings April 3 to earn the win in a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

For Friday, The Braves are -140 betting favorites (risk $140 to win $100), while the Royals fetch a price of +118 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Houston Astros (6-7), who have won three of their past four, will try to build on their momentum when they host the in-state rival Texas Rangers (7-5), who just took two of three from the Royals. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the St. Louis Cardinals (-170) to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates (+135). The model sees the home favorite winning this matchup in a whopping 70% of simulations.

The Cardinals have won eight of the past 11 meetings at home in this rivalry, though the Pirates posted a 5-0 victory Thursday in the series opener. Right-hander Jake Woodford (0-2, 9.00) goes for his first victory of the season in his third start for the Cardinals, who rank No. 5 in MLB with a team batting average of .276.

Right-hander Johan Oviedo (1-0, 3.18) seeks his first road win of the season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates rank No. 25 with a team batting average of .231 but both teams have scored a total of 56 runs this season. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

