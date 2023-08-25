Mookie Betts returns to Fenway Park for the first time since he was traded to Los Angeles when the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series on Friday in Boston. Betts played six seasons for Boston (2014-19), helping the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. In February 2020 Boston traded Betts to Los Angeles, which won the World Series during that pandemic-affected season. On Friday, Los Angeles is a -128 favorite in the latest MLB odds, while Boston is a +109 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 10.

The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Diamondbacks host the Reds in a key game in the National League wild card race, and the Braves' Spencer Strider (14-4, 3.57) can become the first 15-game winner in the majors when he takes the mound against the Giants. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Dodgers (-128) to beat the Red Sox. Los Angeles (78-48) has the second best record in the National League and leads the NL West by 12 games. The team is 15-2 in its last 17 games. Meanwhile Boston (68-60) sits in fourth place in the AL East and is 3.5 games behind the Astros for the third and final wild card spot in the AL.

The Dodgers' starter on Friday, Lance Lynn, has been lights-out for Dave Roberts' crew. Since being acquired by Los Angeles at the trade deadline, Lynn has a 1.44 ERA with 25 strikeouts and five walks in four starts. The Dodgers have won all four of his starts by a combined score of 22-6. See the model's top MLB picks here.

