Two AL contenders square off when the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays collide in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Orioles (65-41) own the best record in the AL and the second best record in all of baseball. They lead the AL East by 1.5 games over the Rays. Meanwhile, the Jays (59-48) hold the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Toronto is a -113 favorite in the latest MLB odds from SportsLine consensus, while Baltimore is a -106 underdog. The over/under for runs is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees host the Rays in a key game in the Bronx, and the Braves host Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 19 of the 2023 MLB season 49-39 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-3 (+504). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Tuesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 7:45 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cardinals (+100) to beat the Twins. Minnesota enters the game reeling, having lost five straight games. The club is coming off a three-game sweep to the Royals, who have the second worst record in baseball. Meanwhile, St. Louis cooled off the red-hot Cubs with a 3-0 win on Sunday.

The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is having another standout season. The 32-year-old third baseman ranks fifth in all of baseball in RBI (77) and 16th in home runs (22). In 12 career at-bats against Twins starter Pablo Lopez, Arenado is batting .333. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Tuesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Tuesday, including a play on another NL underdog, which would pay plus-money. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 6-1, and what other NL underdog does the model like on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 49-39 roll on all top-rated MLB picks, and find out.