Traditionally, fans have to fork over a large amount of cash in order to attend MLB playoff games. However, that's definitely not the case when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins.

Fans can purchase tickets on StubHub for just $14 just hours ahead of Tuesday's American League Wild Card Series matchup at Target Field. There were previously sets of tickets for Game 1 that were going for less than $10.

It's not just Game 1 that has cheap seats available for purchase. Fans can also pay $11 for tickets in the upper bowl of Target Field for Game 2.

A reason for the cheap tickets could be the fact that Blue Jays fans can make the easy drive to Minnesota for the series.

It's quite a contrast to some of the other postseason matchups that are taking place around MLB. Tickets to Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers can be had for $22, while it'll cost fans $33 at the cheapest to see the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

While the majority of the MLB playoff series are very affordable, the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins series opener will cost a tad more. Tickets for Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park will cost fans around $199 apiece.