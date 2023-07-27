The Los Angeles Angels didn't play a game on Wednesday due to a rainout. They still won here in the near term by keeping megastar Shohei Ohtani and trading for All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, though. Thursday, they were tasked with a doubleheader in Detroit and Ohtani rewarded the Angels with the best start of his MLB career.

The final line: 9 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

That was the first complete game for Ohtani in Major League Baseball. He had 13 complete games back in Japan's NPB, but this was the first stateside.

Previously, Ohtani had worked eight innings five different times with the most recent of those outings coming on June 22, 2022. His longest outings so far this season were seven full innings, which he'd done five times.

Ohtani has now worked 120 2/3 innings on the mound this season, pitching to a 3.43 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 156 strikeouts. At the plate, he's hitting .296/.393/.660 with 16 doubles, seven triples, 36 homers, 77 RBI, 77 runs and 12 stolen bases. He leads the majors in triples, homers, slugging, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.

The Angels entered play Thursday with a 52-49 record, which was four games back of a playoff spot. The win in the matinee means they've won seven of their last eight games. Sweeping the doubleheader Thursday would go a long way in solidifying their case as contenders.

There's also an opportunity to gain ground this coming weekend series, as the Angels visit Toronto. The Blue Jays currently hold the third and final AL Wild Card spot.