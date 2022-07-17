Oakland A's catching prospect Shea Langeliers on Saturday won MVP honors for the 2022 Futures Game, MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers. The American League Futures roster prevailed over the National League by a score of 6-4 at Dodger Stadium in the first major event of All-Star Weekend.

As for Langeliers, he went 1 for 2 at the plate, and his one hit was a big one:

That fourth-inning home run came off a former teammate, as Langeliers explained:

Langeliers also showed off his powerful arm behind the plate with a first-inning caught stealing of Corbin Carroll:

Langeliers, 24, becomes the second member of the Athletics organization to win the Larry Doby award for his Futures Game performance. The first to do so was Grant Green in 2011. Other previous winners include Yoan Moncada, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos.

This season, Langeliers has batted .272/.365/.505 with 16 home runs in 74 games for Triple-A Las Vegas and was recently ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com. A former No. 9 overall pick out of Baylor, Langeliers came to the A's system as part of the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers will likely make it to the majors in 2022, and that could happen even sooner if the A's wind up trading catcher Sean Murphy leading up to the Aug. 2 deadline.

Also homering in the Futures Game were Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez and Twins prospect Matt Wallner. In the field, Cardinals prospect Masyn Wynn hit triple digits with a throw from short:

Blue Jays right-hander Yosver Zulueta was credited with the win even though he pitched just ⅓ of an inning.