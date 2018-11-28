Braves GM addresses remaining offseason needs: 'We'd love to get a front-of-the-rotation type guy'
Even after the McCann and Donaldson signings, the Braves aren't done
Earlier this week, the Atlanta Braves signed two veteran leaders in Brian McCann and Josh Donaldson, and they simultaneously cemented themselves among the National League's elite. But Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says that the team still has three remaining offseason priorities.
"We need to get another outfielder, we'd love to get a front-of-the-rotation type guy and we'd love to get another impact guy in the bullpen," Anthopoulos told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.
Who might be able to fill those spots? Well for starters, you've got a solid batch of outfielders this free agency. Anthopolous already ruled out the Braves going after Bryce Harper, so they might be looking at players like Michael Brantley, A.J. Pollock and Andrew McCutchen. If the Braves want to add a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, they certainly could inquire about big names like Patrick Corbin or Dallas Keuchel and prepare to open their wallets. But if they're looking to fill that need without spending or taking from their depth, guys like Gio Gonzalez, Garrett Richards and Wade Miley may be worth pursuing.
As for their bullpen guy, Anthopoulos told MLB Network Radio that the former Braves reliever Craig Kimbrel is beloved in Atlanta, but said that the Braves might not have the budget to invest in a high-end closer. Kimbrel was drafted by the Braves in the 3rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft, and spent the first half of his career with Atlanta.
So based on what Anthopoulos has recently said, the Braves are certainly not done making moves this offseason. But what's impressive is that their current lineup depth is still strong enough to defend their National League East title next season, and they have one of the strongest long-term outlooks of any team in baseball.
