Happy Monday, fellow gamblers! It's Tyler Sullivan here to get help get your week started on the right foot and fill up that bankroll as we gear up for the NBA and NHL playoffs. I hope you all enjoyed The Masters as much as I did over the weekend (Scheffler, Spieth, and Marikawa all cashed my top 10 finish wagers 💰), as well as the final regular-season games in the NBA.

Today, we have a trio of MLB picks, which includes two of the game's most potent offenses going toe-to-toe and two pitchers that should have strong outings.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Dodgers at Giants, 9:45 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV



Key Trend: Urias has recorded six strikeouts in each of his starts this season.

Urias has recorded six strikeouts in each of his starts this season. The Pick: Julio Urias Over 5.5 strikeouts (-178)

Julio Urias will look to help the Dodgers snap a three-game losing skid in a tasty matchup against a Giants lineup that leads the MLB in total strikeouts per game (11.3). Urias has won both of his starts on the year and notched six strikeouts in each of them. Those performances have come against more disciplined lineups like Arizona, who currently strikes out at the fourth-fewest rate in the league.

Against a free-swinging San Francisco club that is batting .153 and striking out on 40% of their plate appearances against southpaws, we are attacking the Over strikeout prop for Urias here.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: SportsLine's simulations like the prospects of this being a high-scoring affair between two NL West rivals, giving the Over a "B" grade.

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Red Sox vs. Rays, 7:30 p.m. | MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 8.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8.5 total runs (-112) -- Through nine games apiece, the Rays have scored the most runs in the majors coming into this matchup, while Boston is right behind them with the third-most runs scored. They're also No. 1 and No. 3 in OPS, respectfully.

Naturally, that has allowed each of them to crush the total market with the Over owning a combined 12-5-1 record between these two AL East rivals. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox and is facing a Tampa Bay squad that shelled him in 2022 to the tune of a 6.86 ERA over four stars. Jalen Beeks will be the opener for the Rays before he is expected to give way to Josh Fleming. In his lone appearance this season, Fleming gave up five earned runs over three innings.

⚾ MLB

Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m. | MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Miami Marlins -130 Bet Now

The Pick: Marlins (-125) -- Miami's Sandy Alcántara is coming off a complete game shutout against the Twins last week and will now face a Phillies offense that has been stagnant out of the gate. Philadelphia has scored the second-fewest runs in the MLB this season and is striking out at the third-highest rate, giving the defending Cy Young award winner an ideal opportunity to continue his hot start to the year.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: A pair of SportsLine experts agree with the simulation model on this moneyline pick for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks.