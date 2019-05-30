Cubs and Cardinals will reportedly play in MLB's 2020 London Series
The two-game series is reportedly set for June of next year
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will meet next year in a continuation of MLB's London Series, the Associated Press reports. According to a draft of the tentative 2020 schedule, the Cubs and Cardinals will play a two-game series in West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14 of next year.
The first London Series takes place this year on June 29 and 30, when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play a pair of games. The encounter will mark the first time an MLB regular season game has been played in Europe.
The Cardinals and Cubs are, like the Red Sox and Yankees, traditional rivals and strong brands with a national following.
Presently, the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central, while the Cardinals, struggling of late, are two games below .500 and in fourth place. Both teams figure to profile as contenders in 2020, although there's of course plenty of time for that to change.
